Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,572.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

