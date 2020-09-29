Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$13.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.66.
Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.58. 1,077,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,298. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.13.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
