Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$13.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.66.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.58. 1,077,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,298. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.13.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

