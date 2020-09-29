Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.66.

Shares of TSE IPL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$23.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

