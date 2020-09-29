Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Buys £37,622.60 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch bought 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,202 ($15.71) per share, for a total transaction of £37,622.60 ($49,160.59).

Shares of ICP stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($15.68). The company had a trading volume of 296,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,924. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,294.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,194.49. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,244 ($16.26) to GBX 1,716 ($22.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,590 ($20.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

