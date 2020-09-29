Interpublic Group of Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 538 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 782% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194,224 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,288,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,666,000 after buying an additional 757,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,146,000 after buying an additional 1,174,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,347,000 after buying an additional 217,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

