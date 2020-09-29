Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $684.82.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $693.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $697.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.