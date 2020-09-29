Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IVI opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.59. Invesco Income Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 180.59 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.33 ($4.21). The stock has a market cap of $130.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

