Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 150.7% in September

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the August 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,037. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

