Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,591,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 405,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 84,246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000.

IQI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

