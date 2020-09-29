Investors Buy Large Volume of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,517 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 642% compared to the average daily volume of 339 put options.

In other news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at $94,323.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,188 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,291. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

MNTA opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. Analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTA shares. HC Wainwright lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.