Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 447 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 621% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $1,720,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,770. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $109.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

