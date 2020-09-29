Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $11,193.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00263643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.01577330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00182860 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

