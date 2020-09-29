Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $458.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $476.29 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $443.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. 75,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,562. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.