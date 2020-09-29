Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 198,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,562. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,658 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,990 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

