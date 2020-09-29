INWIT (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

INWIT (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of INWIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of INWIT in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. INWIT has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

