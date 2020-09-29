Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

