IRISnet Market Capitalization Achieves $58.60 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a market cap of $58.60 million and $6.02 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00263643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.01577330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00182860 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,223,975 coins and its circulating supply is 848,008,763 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

