iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IGOV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,093. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.