iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 238.8% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the period.

EEMA stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68.

