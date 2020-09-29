Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will report sales of $28.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.70 million. Iteris posted sales of $27.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $115.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.13 million to $115.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.50 million, with estimates ranging from $126.77 million to $128.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Iteris had a net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI remained flat at $$4.14 during midday trading on Friday. 2,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,281. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iteris by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

