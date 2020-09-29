Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NRBO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 232,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Iterum Therapeutics accounts for about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.42% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

