ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS ITMPF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 3,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,879. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56.

ITMPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

