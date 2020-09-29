IXT Price Hits $0.0070 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 95.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. IXT has a market capitalization of $252,067.84 and approximately $13.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IXT token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Bitbns. In the last seven days, IXT has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04768981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

About IXT

IXT (IXT) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

