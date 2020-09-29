Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JADA remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. 377,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,765. Jade Art Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
About Jade Art Group
