James Fisher & Sons plc (FSJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on November 6th

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON FSJ opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.53) on Tuesday. James Fisher & Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,190 ($28.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,194.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,286.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69.

In related news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, with a total value of £24,855.60 ($32,478.24).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

