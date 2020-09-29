James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases £1,351.28 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) insider Andrew George Wright acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £1,351.28 ($1,765.69).

LTHM stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 905 ($11.83). The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.10 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 853.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 796.41. James Latham plc has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

