Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.0 days.

Jde Peets stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. 465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.