Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €27.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA:CS opened at €16.10 ($18.94) on Friday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.21.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.