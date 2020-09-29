Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

JEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

JEF stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,978,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 966,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,390 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

