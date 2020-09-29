Jetcoin Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $291,847.42 and approximately $243,205.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.72 or 0.04790025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057041 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033782 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

