Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCTCF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

