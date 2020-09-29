Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.64). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10).

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at $497,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378 over the last ninety days. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

JNCE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,389. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

