JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.00 ($98.82).

Shares of HEN3 traded up €1.26 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €87.76 ($103.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,966 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.40. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

