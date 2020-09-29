Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $8.52. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 173,604 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.29.

The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $503.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

