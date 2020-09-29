K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.34). K12 reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $67,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $3,816,701.19. Insiders sold a total of 143,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,243 in the last 90 days. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in K12 by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in K12 by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

