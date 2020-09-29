KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) per share by the copper miner on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:KAZ opened at GBX 531.80 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 569.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 472.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on KAZ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.92 ($7.68).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

