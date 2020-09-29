KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

