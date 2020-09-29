Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its diversified business structure, solid product offerings and innovation capabilities. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. Also, its policy of rewarding shareholders with dividends bodes well. Being wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic, the company refrained from providing financial projections for fiscal 2021. Higher restructuring charges, pandemic-woes and other headwinds might be detrimental to margins. Further, forex woes might be concerning. Notably, the company's cost-saving measures might be of help in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates decreased for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022.”

Get Kennametal alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:KMT opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.37, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 148,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 104,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.