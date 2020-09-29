Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will report sales of $23.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.49 million and the lowest is $19.77 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $32.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $97.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $101.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $115.01 million, with estimates ranging from $98.09 million to $125.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 6,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,847. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $367.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

