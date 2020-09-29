Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 259,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.