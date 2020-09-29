King DAG Market Cap Tops $11.07 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01581585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00182892 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

