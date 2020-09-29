Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.51 on October 30th

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KAY stock opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 million and a P/E ratio of 48.25. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.70 ($0.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.18.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

