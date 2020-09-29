Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.51 on October 30th

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
KAY stock opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 million and a P/E ratio of 48.25. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.70 ($0.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.18.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile
