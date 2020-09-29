Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) will post sales of $30.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $38.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $124.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $125.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.73 million, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $136.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KINS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 21,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden acquired 5,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $43,805. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 49,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

