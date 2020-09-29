Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 67.6% in September

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:KFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 441,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

