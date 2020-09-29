Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 9th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend payment by 39.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -213.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.12 million, a P/E ratio of -97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.