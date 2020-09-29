Kleros Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.71 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $40.35 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001561 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,824,569 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

