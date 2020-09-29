Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $69.45 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005290 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bitbns and Crex24. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $69.45 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00563178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00073999 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00051894 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,995,626 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Binance, Bittrex, BarterDEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

