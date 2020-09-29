Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.82

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 665599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Kraken Robotics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 million and a PE ratio of -365.00.

In other Kraken Robotics news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$38,336.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,339,547.80.

About Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.