KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

