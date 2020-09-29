Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

